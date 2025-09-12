Somalia: Somaliland's Climate Minister Calls for Continental Energy Integration At Hydrogen Summit

12 September 2025
Horn Diplomat (Hargeisa)
By Mohamed Duale

Windhoek — The sequel edition of the Global African Hydrogen Summit opened on Tuesday in Namibia's capital, drawing heads of state, ministers, financiers, and industry leaders from across Africa and beyond to accelerate investment in the continent's green energy future.

Held under the official patronage and hosted by the Government of Namibia, endorsed by the Ministry of Industries, Mines & Energy of Namibia, in partnership with the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board(NIPDB), and supported by the Namibia Green Hydrogen Programme (NGH2P), the three-day gathering is themed "Ambition in Action: Fuelling Africa's Green Industrial Revolution."

The summit aims to forge partnerships and unlock critical financing for bankable green energy projects of strategic and national importance across Africa.

Among the keynote speakers was Abdullahi Jama Osman (Geeljire), Minister of Environment and Climate Change of the Republic of Somaliland, who positioned Somaliland as an emerging player in Africa's renewable energy transition.

"Somaliland cannot walk this journey alone. We extend an open hand to our African partners, investors, and global institutions. Together let us unlock this potential, ensure Africa is not left behind in the global hydrogen race, and prove that renewable energy can be a driver of peace, prosperity, and climate resilience," Osman said.

He outlined Somaliland's strategy built on three pillars -- universal energy access, green hydrogen development leveraging abundant solar and wind resources, and regional power integration linking the Horn of Africa with Southern Africa and the Gulf through the Berbera Port.

"Our energy ambitions cannot stop at our borders. Such integration will strengthen our resilience, create cross-border trade, and build a foundation for peace and prosperity in the wider region," he added.

Osman said Somaliland is already implementing electricity infrastructure projects with support from the World Bank, including the Berbera Electricity Expansion Project launched earlier this year, while promoting LPG, solar home systems, and tree-planting campaigns to curb deforestation.

The summit, which ran until 11 September, concluded with expectations of new investment commitments, public-private partnerships, and regional cooperation frameworks to accelerate Africa's green industrial revolution.

