East Africa: U.S. Congress Committee Highlights Somaliland's Strategic Role in Countering China in Horn of Africa

Somaliland is an internationally endorsed autonomous region of Somalia that straddles the borders of Ethiopia and Djibouti.

Washington — The U.S. House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party has praised Somaliland for resisting Beijing's influence in the Horn of Africa, noting that closer ties with the Horn of Africa nation could strengthen U.S. security and diplomatic objectives in the region.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the committee said:

"Somaliland has resisted Chinese influence that has penetrated the Horn of Africa, and is one of only two governments in Africa that recognizes Taiwan. Strengthening cooperation with Somaliland is a productive step in advancing America's security and diplomatic objectives in the Horn of Africa and countering Beijing's ever-growing presence in the region."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

China continues to back Somalia's government diplomatically and economically, opposing any recognition of Somaliland's independence. Despite Beijing's repeated calls for Somaliland to sever ties with Taiwan, Somaliland has expanded its partnership with Taipei, establishing reciprocal representative offices in 2020.

Trump and U.S. Lawmakers Signal Stronger Support

During a press conference with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, U.S. President Donald Trump was asked about Washington's approach to Somaliland. He replied: "We're looking into that right now. Good question, actually, and another complex one, but we're working on that right now -- Somaliland."

U.S. lawmakers have also urged stronger engagement. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) has encouraged Trump to consider recognition, while House Select Committee leaders John Moolenaar and Chris Smith have called on the State Department to "distinguish Somaliland" in its Africa policy.

Analysts emphasize Somaliland's strategic location along the Gulf of Aden, bordering the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the world's busiest maritime chokepoints. This position gives Somaliland outsized importance for controlling trade routes between the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean. U.S. engagement with Hargeisa could therefore secure a critical strategic foothold in the region, enhancing America's security and influence in the Horn of Africa.

Since 1991, Somaliland has made remarkable strides in governance, stability, and development. These achievements have earned recognition from U.S. lawmakers, who view Hargeisa as a reliable and strategically valuable partner in a volatile region.