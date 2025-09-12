Ghana: Embrace Performing Arts for National Development - Henry Malm

THE Chief Executive Officer of the National Theatre, Mr Henry Herbert Malm, has urged Ghanaians to embrace the performing arts as a tool for promoting national identity, unity and socio-cultural development.

He said performing arts was not just for entertainment, but a critical tool for promoting national identity, unity and socio-cultural development

Mr Malm made the call yesterday at the launch of the 2025 edition of the Ghana Theatre Festival in Accra.

The six-day festival, slated for September 23 to 28, is expected to bring together theatre practitioners, artists and performing groups across the country to showcase Ghana's cultural heritage.

This year's event is under the theme: "Showcasing the Rich Diversity of Ghanaian Culture through the Performing Arts," and includes a Legend Night to honour distinguished contributors to the arts, a senior high school theatre performance supported by veteran playwright Uncle Ebo White, a symposium on arts taxation, as well as exhibitions, master class, dance aerobics, live painting and a food bazaar.

Highlighting the importance of the event, Mr Malm said the festival provided a platform for expression, interaction and reflection on the achievements, challenges and prospects of the theatre industry.

"It's about theatre, our diversity and our heritage. After a year of working, facing obstacles and making gains, the festival gives us the opportunity to reflect and see what new strides we can take together," he stated.

According to Mr Malm, modest contributions would be required to attend some of the theatre shows to support the sustainability of the industry, while other activities will remain free.

He added that the inclusion of children and youth through platforms such as Fun World was deliberate to nurture the next generation of creatives.

On his part, the Regional Cultural Education Coordinator of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Mr Desmond Ali Alhassan Gasanga, said the festival was in line with GES's renewed focus on cultural and creative arts education.

He explained that the introduction of Creative Arts and Design at the basic school level and Performing Arts at the senior high school level made the festival an essential platform for practical engagement.

"Our joy is that this festival will go a long way in enhancing the study of these new subjects. In the end, it will help strengthen the human resource base for Ghana's cultural and creative sector," Mr Gasanga noted.