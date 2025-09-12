Ghana: Street Academy Supports Over 200 Children Through 'Back-to-School' Programme

11 September 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Street Academy, a sports and culture organization, last Saturday presented learning materials to pupils of the Academy and other needy pupils in Accra.

The children, numbering over 200, received essential school supplies such as notebooks, exercise books, pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, rulers, mathematics sets, and other school essentials to ensure they returned to their studies with confidence.

The 'Back-to-School' programme, as is dubbed is an annual event aimed at equipping the brilliant but needy children to be ready for school.

Speaking to the media, the Founder and Director of the Street Academy, Ataa Lartey, was elated over the continued support the institution has received from organisations and philanthropists.

He said this year's items were donated by a Patron of the Academy, Nii Boye Abbey, as part of his 61st birthday celebration.

Mr Abbey, Ataa Lartey stated, donated items worth GH₵68,000 to support the programme the Academy carries out every year.

Ataa Lartey expressed gratitude to individuals and organisations that have consistently contributed to the Street Academy's mission of educating and supporting vulnerable children.

He encouraged them to continue with their generosity, assuring them that their acts of kindness make a lasting difference.

The Street Academy, known for its commitment to providing education and skills training for street children and underprivileged youth, continues to serve as a beacon of hope in the community, transforming lives through education, sports, and arts.

