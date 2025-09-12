North Africa: Egypt, WB Probe Strengthening Cooperation in Social Protection

Minister of Social Solidarity Maya Morsy discussed Thursday, 11/9/2025, with World Bank Group (WBG) Executive Director Abdulaziz Al Mulla, representing Egypt, ways of enhancing cooperation in social protection and economic empowerment.

During the meeting with the WBG's top official at the ministry's headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, the minister underscored the strength of partnership between the ministry and the World Bank (WB) in implementing social protection programs, including the conditional cash transfer program "Takaful and Karama", which marks its 10th anniversary this year.

The program has become a constitutional right following President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's ratification of law no. 12 of 2025 on social security, the minister said.

Egypt has launched an international high-level platform for social protection, in coordination with the WB, that will be hosted annually in Cairo, Morsy said, adding that the initiative aims to serve as a global hub for exchanging best practices and showcasing the latest strategies in social safety nets.

The ministry adopts a comprehensive approach of social protection that goes beyond cash support, focusing on the economic empowerment of vulnerable families, entailing establishing a strategic financial system in collaboration with ministries, agencies, and banks, designed to unify national efforts and provide access to financial products, micro-savings and investment opportunities, as well as micro-insurance services, she added.

The Minister highlighted Social Solidarity Ministry's efforts in supporting productive families and artisans, noting that during the last year, 36 exhibitions were held with the participation of more than 1,376 exhibitors.

For his part, Mulla congratulated Morsy on the 10th anniversary of the "Takaful and Karama" program, describing it as a symbol of cooperation between Egypt and the WB.

He praised its transformation into a constitutional right and affirmed the WB's commitment to further strengthening its partnership with Egypt to achieve greater successes for vulnerable families.