Egypt: Rare Hieroglyphic Copy of Canopus Decree Unearthed in Sharqiya

11 September 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Egyptian archaeological mission from the Supreme Council of Antiquities, at Tell El-Pharaeen archaeological site in the city of Husseiniya in Sharqiya Governorate, has uncovered a stone stela representing a new copy of the famous Canopus Decree, issued by King Ptolemy III in 283 BC.

The significance of this discovery lies in the fact that it is a completely new version of the Canopus Decree, adding to the six previously known copies, some complete and others fragmentary, which were discovered at Kom El-Hisn, San El-Hagar, and Tell Basta. Unlike the other versions, which were trilingual--written in hieroglyphic, Demotic, & Greek--this stela is inscribed solely in hieroglyphs.

