Tunisia: Prime Minister Calls for Intensified Economic Cooperation With Egypt

Tunis, Sept. 11 — Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri on Thursday called for intensified economic cooperation with Egypt to revive trade exchanges considered "below expectations," during the 18th session of the Tunisian-Egyptian High Joint Commission in Cairo, marked by the signing of eight bilateral agreements.

Speaking at a joint press conference with her Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly at the Egyptian Prime Minister's office in the New Administrative Capital, Zaafrani Zenzri highlighted that both countries have sufficient human resources and expertise to rebalance their trade and develop promising investments, particularly in Africa, leveraging Tunisia's presence in West Africa and Egypt's in Central and East Africa.

She underscored the importance of building on the friendship between President Kais Saied and Abdel Fattah el-Sissi to establish a strategic partnership in all areas, especially economic.

The Prime Minister expressed hope that this session would serve as a starting point to strengthen ties of fraternity and cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Egyptian Prime Minister Madbouly noted that the agreements signed Thursday are the result of ministerial and technical preparations carried out since Wednesday, aimed at implementing joint projects beneficial to both nations.

He confirmed that the coming period would see intensified efforts to improve trade exchanges.

Both PMs expressed a unified stance on regional issues, particularly the Palestinian cause and the situation in Libya.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Tunisia's constant position supporting the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent and sovereign state over all of Palestine, with al-Quds, as its capital.

Regarding Libya, she emphasised Tunisia's stance in favor of an "inter-Libyan" solution and the rejection of any foreign interference, a view fully shared by her Egyptian counterpart.

Madbouly confirmed the two countries' complete agreement on the need to preserve Libya's stability and unity.

The Prime Minister called for respect for the right of all peoples to act according to their national choices, rejecting any external interference.

She affirmed that Tunisia's policy, defined by the President, is based solely on national choices reflecting the will of its people, without outside influence.

Reporting by Dhekra Labidi; English by Samir Ben Romdhane