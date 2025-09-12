Tunisia: Ichkeul National Park, One of World's Rare Wetlands, Faces Climate Change Challenges

Tunis/Tunisia — Bizerte, Sept. 11 (TAP/Spotlight on Regions - Omayma Larfaoui) - On the slopes of Mount Mater in the governorate of Bizerte, overlooking the majestic Mount Ichkeul, lies one of the world's rarest wetlands and a sanctuary for thousands of waterbirds: Ichkeul National Park, a natural jewel hosting unique biodiversity in northern Tunisia.

Its green hills, tranquil lakes, forests and plains captivate visitors and researchers alike. A visit to the park is not only a journey into the heart of nature, but also an opportunity to discover the delicate ecological balance that connects humans and the environment in rare harmony.

The protected area covers approximately 12,600 hectares: 8,500 hectares of lake, 1,360 hectares of mountain, and the remainder marshland, Director of Ichkeul National Park Borni Rajeb said, adding that the park had been created by Presidential Decree No. 1608-80 of 18 December 1980. It has been recognised as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve since 1977, inscribed on the UNESCO World Natural Heritage List in 1979, and listed under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands of International Importance since 1980.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the park had welcomed on average 50,000 visitors annually, including around 5,000 foreign tourists, Rajeb specified, adding that the number has since declined, as visits are now regulated by permits issued by the Regional Commissary of Agricultural Development. Current visitors include students, families, foreign tourists and organised groups. The park remains part of the region's official tourist circuit.

Despite its rich biodiversity, Ichkeul faces growing challenges, chiefly climate change and declining water levels caused by the excessive use of water resources in surrounding areas. Local authorities continue efforts to protect and raise awareness about the site.

Rainfall has dropped significantly since 2015, Rajeb indicated, averaging just 350 mm per year, compared with the usual 625 mm, which has led to higher salinity in the lake, exceeding normal levels in both summer and winter.

This has also reduced the aquatic vegetation, around 3,000 hectares, on which migratory birds feed, resulting in a marked fall in bird numbers. Migratory bird populations have dropped from 250,000 to 130,000 annually, with species such as the greylag goose altering their migratory routes due to unsuitable conditions.

The park is home to 24 species of mammals, ranging from the tiny common shrew to the large water buffalo, as well as 186 species of waterbirds out of a total of 406 bird species recorded in Tunisia.

To address the impacts of climate change, Rajeb proposed a package of measures, including channelling water from the Sidi el Barrak Dam (a strategic reservoir linked to the Sejnane Dam), though this would require significant funding. Other options include the ecological use of smaller dams, such as Douimis and Oued el Tine, to supply water to Ichkeul if necessary.