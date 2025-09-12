Egypt: PM Reviews National Plan to Empower Youth, Develop Sports

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli met on Thursday11/9/2025 with Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi to review the main features of Egypt's National Strategy for Youth and Sports (2025-2032), described as the country's first comprehensive strategy in this field.

The strategy aims to foster a capable and active generation of youth through sustainable human development, healthy lifestyles, national identity, and international competitiveness in sports. It also focuses on maximizing the economic and developmental returns of investing in youth and sports.

For his part, Sobhi said that the strategy is based on workshops, listening sessions, online engagements, expert consultations, and an assessment of both local and global indicators. Its main pillars include integrated development for youth, promoting physical activity as a way of life, advancing Egypt's sports performance, improving governance, and increasing sports' contribution to the national economy.

He added that the ministry aims to place Egypt among the top 60 countries in the Commonwealth's Youth Development Index, improve its ranking in the global Youth Progress Index by 10 positions, and reduce the percentage of youth outside education, employment, or training by 20%.

The meeting also addressed the ministry's youth and sports programs, Egypt's recent sports achievements, and international events hosted by the country.