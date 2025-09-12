Egypt: Sisi Discusses With UK Premier Gaza Crisis, Bilateral Ties

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received a phone call on Thursday 11/9/2025 from UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, reviewing the current level of cooperation and agreeing to continue strengthening the Egypt-UK partnership, particularly in trade and investment, to serve mutual interests and support development and prosperity for both peoples. Prime Minister Starmer expressed his keenness to visit Egypt at the earliest opportunity.

According to presidential spokesperson Mohamed El Shennawy, the call also addressed the situation in Gaza. He said leaders underscored the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire, the unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave, and the release of hostages and detainees. They also rejected any forced displacement of Palestinians, with President Sisi warning that such actions would pose a direct threat to regional peace and could trigger unprecedented waves of displacement and irregular migration to Europe.

President Sisi welcomed the UK's announced intention to recognize the State of Palestine in September 2025, calling it a significant step toward supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people--foremost among them the establishment of an independent state based on the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with international resolutions and efforts to implement the two-state solution.

Starmer expressed appreciation for Egypt's ongoing efforts, in coordination with Qatar and the United States, to broker a ceasefire in Gaza, facilitate humanitarian access, end the ongoing crisis, and secure the release of hostages.

Both leaders also condemned a recent Israeli attack on Qatar, describing it as a blatant violation of international law and the country's sovereignty.

The call also touched on other regional crises, where both sides stressed the need for political and peaceful resolutions that preserve the unity and sovereignty of states and safeguard the aspirations of their peoples.