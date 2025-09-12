Egypt: PM Says Egypt Keen On Elevating Relations With Tunisia to Strategic Cooperation

11 September 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli reiterated on Thursday, 11/9/2025, Egypt's commitment to elevating cooperation with Tunisia to a deeper strategic level, with a goal of achieving tangible results for both countries.

Speaking at the Egyptian-Tunisian Business Forum in the New Administrative Capital, Madbouli expressed hope that the forum would mark the beginning of a practical path that opens a new door for the private sector and transforms the historical bonds between Egypt and Tunisia into real economic opportunities.

Welcoming his Tunisian counterpart, Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani, Madbouli extended heartfelt thanks to Tunisia's leadership, government, and people for their sincere efforts in making cooperation between the two nations a success.

Madbouli described the forum as a clear reflection of longstanding, strong ties between Egypt and Tunisia, reiterating the two countries' shared stance on developing bilateral cooperation, empowering the private sector, and creating better opportunities for both peoples.

Despite some progress in trade and investment relations, Madbouli said the current figures fall far short of the two countries' potential, calling for moving toward major strategic partnerships that stretch into African and European markets.

He called for focusing more on some priority sectors, including agriculture and food security, tourism, manufacturing, and ICT, saying these sectors are engines for growth and job creation.

He proposed activating the Egyptian-Tunisian Business Council as a practical platform to promote investment opportunities and facilitate information exchange with the possibility of launching a joint digital portal to support the investor community in both nations.

He called for closer coordination through trade chambers and investor unions to allow Egyptian and Tunisian firms to work more closely, turn potential into actual projects and expand into Africa.

He noted that Tunisia has a strong presence in West Africa, while Egypt influences in Central and East Africa, saying, "If we combine these advantages, we can launch joint agricultural, food manufacturing, textile projects and open new markets while boosting Arab integration across the region."

