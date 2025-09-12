Tunisia: Egypt, Tunisia Seek Closer Trade, Investment Ties At Joint Committee Talks

"Egypt and Tunisia agreed to boost trade and investment during the 18th session of the Egypt-Tunisia Joint Higher Committee in Cairo this week," Egypt's Cabinet said on Thursday, 11/9/2025.

During a meeting with Tunisian Minister of Trade and Export Development Samir Abid, Egyptian Planning and International Cooperation Minister Rania Al-Mashat said the committee serves as a long-standing platform for cooperation in infrastructure, logistics, transport, trade, and industry.

Egypt's exports to Tunisia jumped 15.4% in 2024 to reach $434.5 million, according to official data, as both governments target further growth.

Al-Mashat said Cairo and Tunis will leverage key economic agreements, including the Greater Arab Free Trade Area and the African Continental Free Trade Area, while also maximizing benefits from their COMESA membership.

She stressed the role of the private sector in expanding into African, Arab, and European markets, boosting the presence of Egyptian and Tunisian products abroad.