Tunisia: Egypt, Tunisia Seek Closer Trade, Investment Ties At Joint Committee Talks

11 September 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

"Egypt and Tunisia agreed to boost trade and investment during the 18th session of the Egypt-Tunisia Joint Higher Committee in Cairo this week," Egypt's Cabinet said on Thursday, 11/9/2025.

During a meeting with Tunisian Minister of Trade and Export Development Samir Abid, Egyptian Planning and International Cooperation Minister Rania Al-Mashat said the committee serves as a long-standing platform for cooperation in infrastructure, logistics, transport, trade, and industry.

Egypt's exports to Tunisia jumped 15.4% in 2024 to reach $434.5 million, according to official data, as both governments target further growth.

Al-Mashat said Cairo and Tunis will leverage key economic agreements, including the Greater Arab Free Trade Area and the African Continental Free Trade Area, while also maximizing benefits from their COMESA membership.

She stressed the role of the private sector in expanding into African, Arab, and European markets, boosting the presence of Egyptian and Tunisian products abroad.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.