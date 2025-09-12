North Africa: PM Calls for Enhancing Egypt-Tunisia Coordination On Regional Issues

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli called for enhancing coordination between Egypt and Tunisia on regional issues to achieve security and stability.

In this regard, the premier lauded Tunisia's supportive stance for Egypt and Sudan on the issue of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Madbouli expressed hope for continuing mutual support between the two countries in international forums, particularly with regard to nominations for assuming international positions.

The Egyptian premier made the remarks on Thursday, 11/9/2025 during his chairmanship of the Egyptian-Tunisian Joint Higher Committee along with Tunisian Prime Minister Sara Al-Zaafrani, in the New Administrative Capital (NAC), in the presence of Minister of Planning, International Cooperation and Economic Development Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib.

He highlighted the importance of exchanging information on investment opportunities, increasing joint investments, and encouraging Egyptian and Tunisian businessmen to establish strategic investment partnerships in promising sectors, whether in Egypt or in other African countries, to double investment flows and bilateral trade.

He also stressed Egypt's full support for Tunisia's efforts to overcome current challenges and achieve security and stability, with a view to building a better future for the Tunisian people.

Madbouli lauded the progress witnessed by the Tunisian economy in the past period to bring about the desired development and meet the aspirations of the Tunisian people.

He emphasized the need to explore ways to double bilateral trade across various sectors, noting Egypt and Tunisia aim to increase trade volume to USD one billion within two years, compared to around USD 500 million currently.

The premier also highlighted the significance of exchanging visits to advance economic relations and strengthen cooperation in high value-added sectors, such as food industries and light manufacturing.

Madbouli called for promoting cooperation between the two countries in establishing industrial clusters for automotive supply industries, textiles, spinning, and ready-made garments under the industrial developer system.

Additionally, he suggested exploring joint projects in manufacturing medicines, vaccines, and sera, as well as non-pharmaceutical medical products such as medical supplies and hospital furniture.

The Prime Minister spoke about the importance of establishing a regular maritime route between Egypt and Tunisia to facilitate trade flows between the two countries.

Madbouli affirmed Egypt's full readiness to provide all forms of support to Tunisia, particularly in implementing major projects, especially in the infrastructure area.

During the meeting, the premier condemned the Israeli attack on Qatar and praised Tunisia's historical position in support of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, particularly their right to self-determination through an independent state based on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Madbouli expressed hope for President Saied's participation in the inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum, upon an invitation from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.