Namibia: Sheehama Did Not Like to Go for Counselling - Sister

11 September 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Late musician Ras Sheehama's younger sister, Mina Sheehama-Kol, says her brother did not like going for counselling because he believed everyone has problems.

She said this in an interview with The Namibian at the Sheehama family homestead at Onamulunga village in the Omusati region on Wednesday.

"Ras did not like to be counselled because he believed everyone can break down. Ras never judged other people. He was not God, and he was not godly. He was just like anyone else," she said.

According to her, Sheehama was a man of his word who always followed through on his promises.

"Ras never gossiped. He would rather tell you things face-to-face. He was never envious and was not jealous of anyone," she added.

She said Sheehama was the family's advisor, someone who especially cared about children.

"Ras cared more about others than he did about himself," she said.

Sheehama-Kol said she is still struggling to accept her brother's death.

"I believe he went somewhere and will come back. This is the belief I will keep for the rest of my life," she said.

She added that her brother was passionate about music.

"Ras believed in music. He chose reggae because it is calm," she said.

Sheehama-Kol said before her brother went into exile in 1979, when he was just 13 years old, he used to sing in the church choir. She recalled that he began his music journey in exile with the late Jackson Kaujeua, who was their teacher in Kwanza Sul, Angola.

"All of Ras' music is sentimental. Now when I'm at home and I play his music, it reminds me of him. He was like my umbrella. He was my protector," she said.

She said as a child, Ras was a naughty boy.

Sheehama-Kol said when her younger brother called to inform her that the Inotila singer had died, she was in disbelief.

"I really thought my brother was joking," she said.

Sheehama died on 5 September. He will be laid to rest on 20 September at Anamulenge Cemetery near Outapi.

He is survived by his wife, seven children and nine grandchildren.

