Namibia: Okahandja Murders - Family Takes Legal Action Against School

The grandmother of Ingrid Maasdorp (5) is threatening legal action against the murdered girl's school for failing to tell parents the school was closed on the day of the incident.

Dollie Maasdorp last saw her granddaughter, a Grade 0 pupil, when she was dropped off at KW Von Marees Primary School on the morning of 20 March, a day before the national Independence Day celebration.

Her family only found out later that there was no school that day. By the time they found out, Ingrid had already been missing for hours.

A day later, the girl's body was discovered under a nearby bridge. She was murdered in her school uniform.

Maasdorp, who was Ingrid's legal guardian, says she wants answers on why there was no prior communication from the principal not to send children to school. She believes Ingrid would still be alive had they not sent her to school on that rainy day.

She is also demanding a copy of the pupil register of Grade 0 of 20 March, as well as the name of the security company whose guard was on duty the day Ingrid disappeared.

Unanswered questions

In a letter to principal Josefina Shangula dated 7 August, Maasdorp demands answers on the lack of communication.

"Can you please advise me why there was no prior communication to us as the parents of grade 0s that the classes will be suspended on 20 March 2025 and there will be no school because of the rain that day?"

"We as family want to come to a logical conclusion regarding this matter and would like your school to assist us with the above mentioned inquiry within seven days after receiving this communique" she says in the letter.

Maasdorp threatens to take legal action unless the school provides answers. The legal action would seek "interdictory relief, damages and a punitive cost order.

Shangula in a response letter dated 20 August told Maasdorp the school is waiting for guidance and permission to release information from the Otjozondjupa Regional Council education director.

"However, we regret to inform you that the time frame of seven days may not be applicable due to the channel of communication within the ministry," she writes.

Asked if there has been any feedback from the regional education office, Shangula confirms that she received Maasdorp's letter but referred The Namibian to Okahandja circuit education inspector Theresia Goagoses for questions.

Maasdorp told The Namibian that since the incident, she has been unwell, physically and emotionally.

She also says her wounds were further deepened when she learned her daughter's (Ingrid's mother) house recently burned down at Swakopmund.

"I am relying on medication to cope," she says.

'SOMETIMES WE STILL CRY"

Meanwhile, the families of two other girls also murdered at Okahandja, Roswinds Fabianu (6) and Beyonce Kharuxas (15), say they have not heard anything from the authorities

Roswinds' body was discovered behind a gravesite at Vedersdal after being reported missing.

Her aunty, Roswinds Ernestu, told The Namibian that Roswinds was a jovial girl who enjoyed singing and modelling.

She did not live to celebrate her next birthday, which was supposed to be on 7 September.

Ernestu says the little girl would catch the bus every morning around 05h00 to go to school, but she never returned home that day.

Elia Peneyambeko, another aunt of Roswinds, remembers her as a little helper in the kitchen.

"If you are cooking, she will come and help you," she recalls.

Peneyambeko says the police from Otjiwarongo visited them some time back, telling them the investigation is still ongoing.

"We did not forget and sometimes we still cry. The police officers are just quiet now and they are not updating us," she adds.

'REMEMBERING BEYONCE'

Wilhelmina Tjases, an aunt of Beyonce, the third victim of the Okahandja murders, says the teenager attended Okahandja Primary School until Grade 4 before she dropped out.

Beyonce's body was discovered on 15 April.

"She was a very friendly person. She did not get angry easily, you would not hear her argue or fight with someone," she says.

"She died three days before her birthday and she was really looking forward to celebrating her birthday," Tjases recalls.

Beyonce's uncle, Jacob Tjaseb, says the family is frustrated because the police have been too quiet.

He labels the investigation as weak.

"At least they should come back and let us know what they discovered or ask from us what are you hearing about the case, but there is no such thing, they are quiet" he says.

"We are really hurt as a family and we did not expect this. She had a bright future," the uncle says.

Tjaseb says the family will not remain quiet.

Okahandja community activist Johannes Gaseb says the authorities are doing whatever they can to solve the case.

"I was told from sources that there are two teams, one from Windhoek and one from Otjiwarongo. They are on the ground collecting the pieces and trying to solve the case," he says.

The activist explains that it is a complicated situation, especially with the first victim as it was raining and by the time the body was found they could not follow traces because of the rain.

"The reward must be made public. The money must be transferred to the Namibian Police so they can add and go out to the public. There might be someone that knows what happened to the victims," Gaseb says.

No police leads

Police detective chief inspector Hofney Reuter told The Namibian there is no positive lead available yet.

"The investigation is still continuing," he says. "We made a physical visit to the family of the victims to give progress reports."