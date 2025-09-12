Namibia: National Assembly Says Amupanda and Co Violated Standing Rules

THE National Assembly says Affirmative Repositioning (AR) members of parliament

breached house rules, prompting speaker Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila to order their removal from the chamber.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila later also adjourned the house as Thursday afternoon's chaos persisted.

"The speaker must maintain and preserve order," reads a statement from the National Assembly released on Thursday evening.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

AR members of parliament Job Amupanda and Vaino Hangula were allegedly manhandled out of the chamber by security officials on order of the speaker while trying to shield Tuhafeni Kalola who was ordered to leave on his own after disregarding orders. The three were forcefully removed from the chamber after a tussle with the security cluster.

The speaker adjourned the session to restore order and uphold "the dignity of the National Assembly".

The statement says the National Assembly remains committed to the maintenance of order, respect for parliamentary procedures and adherence to its standing rules.

"All members are expected to uphold the integrity and decorum of the House at all times," reads the statement.

According to the statement, it was further observed that some members present in the House physically intervened, prevented, obstructed or hindered the enforcement of the speaker's ruling, thereby contravening Rule 106(5), specifically in relation to the removal of Kalola and this resulted in Amupanda being removed.

Amupanda's dress code, as well as his "speaking on the phone and continuous use of unparliamentary language", the statement points out, were also in violation of the rules and orders of the House.

AR countered this response in its statement on Thursday, alleging that this "regrettable incident" resulted from the speaker's modus operandi of putting the rules that guide the house aside and using her emotions to preside over the house.

"This is a deep manifestation of how the

ruling elites would do anything to silence radical minds," reads the statement.

AR says it has noted how its activists deployed in parliament are treated "differently" merely because they are AR members who possess a "working-class consciousness", which makes them challenge the status quo responsible for the suffering of the people.

The party says it appreciates the overwhelming support received for Kalola, who was hospitalised after allegedly being beaten by the security.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Be assured that we will fight for you because we will not allow abuse and silencing of

progressive voices to thrive in our democratic institutions," reads the party's statement.