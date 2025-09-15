Zimbabwe: Nisha Ts Turning Into the Queen of the Kraal

THERE is something special about Nisha Ts. The Chegutu-bred songstress is slowly stamping her authority as one of the brightest stars on Zimbabwe's entertainment scene.

Her "Fill Up" Aquatic Complex show was nothing short of spectacular, drawing thousands of fans, and a host of celebrities, who came to witness another chapter in her phenomenal rise to stardom. The highlight of the night was the launch of her much-anticipated album Gender IIH: Woman King, which she delivered with a bold and polished performance that left no doubt she is riding high in the industry.

The event featured a heavy line-up of acts which were supporting her. They included her stablemate Saintfloew, Voltz JT, Runna Rules, Jn Spragga, Raymer and there was a surprise appearance by Seh Calaz.

Nisha Ts gave her audience a show that was both intimate and superb. Backed by an all-female band, she dazzled with her versatility and artistry.

The choreography was carefully planned and executed, with every set and song flowing seamlessly into the next."What touched me most was how she gave others a chance to shine," said 23-year-old fan Ruvimbo Chikota from St Mary's.

"She is showing that it's not just about her success, but about uplifting others."I enjoyed her entrance during the launch, signifying that she is owning the space."

For many, the night proved that Nisha Ts is in a league of her own."This was world-class," said Tafadzwa Moyo, who travelled from Norton to attend the show. "She had the crowd on their feet from the first song to the last. Nisha Ts is unstoppable right now, and the new album is going to dominate."Another fan, Kudzai Mhaka, added:

"The energy, the vibe, the female band -- it's something we don't usually see here. She has taken things to another level."The concert also attracted celebrities from across the entertainment and sport fraternity.

They filled the VIP section and later took to social media to praise her ground-breaking performance. The event's success cemented Nisha Ts status as a leading voice in modern Zimbabwean music, with her blend of empowerment, artistry, and showmanship resonating widely.

Bindura also had its share of fireworks.Jah Prayzah headlined the 'Most Wanted Show', which doubled as an after-party to the football clash between Simba Bhora and Scotland.

With Master H and Seh Calaz joining him, the show kept fans buzzing until dawn. Yet, in the end, a lot of conversation over the weekend pointed back to Chitungwiza, where Nisha Ts proved that she is not just rising but soaring to new heights.