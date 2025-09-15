Angola's UN Representative Advocates Adoption of New Financing Mechanisms

Luanda — Angola's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Francisco da Cruz, advocated this Friday in New York (USA) for the creation of sustainable and predictable financing mechanisms for South-South cooperation, alongside one-off contributions.

"South-South cooperation is not just an option, but a strategic necessity to ensure that no country is left behind," stated the Angolan ambassador.

A press release from the Permanent Mission of Angola to the UN sent to ANGOP this Saturday indicates that this position was defended during the celebration of the United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation 2025, celebrated on September 12th, under the theme "New opportunities and innovation through South-South and Triangular cooperation."

On that occasion, Francisco da Cruz emphasized that South-South and Triangular cooperation offers precisely this path, through modalities based on trust, reciprocity, and solutions adapted to the context, complementing traditional forms of cooperation.

He noted that blended finance and dedicated financing windows within the United Nations system should be expanded to support transformative projects, emphasizing that the Global South must be recognized as a source of solutions and innovation.

The ambassador considered it imperative to align South-South cooperation with the Compact for the Future and the outcomes of the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4), which took place from June 30 to July 3 in Seville, Spain.

This event brought together several global leaders to discuss financing for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

For the Angolan diplomat, this type of approach strengthens the voice of the Global South in international governance and contributes to a more fair, inclusive, and effective multilateral system.

In this context, he reiterated that Angola remains firmly committed to working with partners to transform this potential into tangible results for "our peoples."

In recognition of the continued importance of South-South cooperation, the United Nations General Assembly, in its resolution 58/220, designated September 12th as United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation.

The adoption of the 1978 Buenos Aires Plan of Action (BAPA) represents a fundamental milestone for technical cooperation among developing countries. OPF/DP/DOJ