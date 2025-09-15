Somalia: Fears Grow After Airstrike Kills Clan Elder in Sanaag Region

Ceelbuh, Somalia — Sept 14, 2025 - Tensions are rising in Somalia's northeastern Sanaag region after a deadly airstrike killed a prominent clan elder near the town of Ceelbuh, local sources said Sunday.

The strike, carried out on Saturday by an unidentified warplane, targeted the outskirts of Ceelbuh in Badhan district. Among those killed was tribal elder Omar Abdullahi, a respected figure from the area, community leaders confirmed.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and authorities from both Puntland and the newly formed Northeastern Administration have yet to issue any official statements.

The incident has sparked widespread concern among traditional leaders and residents, who fear a further escalation of violence in the region.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"This is a serious and shocking attack on our community," said Abdirahman Anshah, another elder from the region. "People are deeply worried, and we call on the Puntland administration to immediately investigate who is behind this."

The airstrike has raised questions about growing insecurity in eastern Sanaag, a region historically known for its complex clan dynamics and contested political control between regional Somali authorities.

Local residents report a heavy military presence in the area following the strike, though it remains unclear whether additional operations are expected.

Recently, Puntland announced it will start a major military offensive against militants in the Al-madow mountains in the Sanaag region after finishing the current war against ISIS in the Al-Mikaad mountains in the Bari region.