Somalia's Speaker of the House Meets U.S. Ambassador to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Mogadishu — Somalia's Speaker of the Lower House Chamber of Somali Federal Parliament, Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur (Madoobe), held talks on Monday in Mogadishu with U.S. Ambassador Richard H. Riley, accompanied by his deputy Justin Davis and Matthew Younger, head of political affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Somalia.

The meeting focused on reinforcing the longstanding partnership and cooperation between Somalia and the United States, particularly in support of Somalia's parliamentary work and institutional development.

Ambassador Riley praised Speaker Nur's leadership and his role in advancing key legislation crucial for Somalia's state-building and strengthening constitutional institutions.

In response, Speaker Nur commended the continuous support provided by the U.S. government across political, security, and economic sectors, underscoring the importance of Washington's engagement in Somalia's progress.

Both sides agreed to deepen ties and expand collaboration to promote sustained peace, stability, and development in Somalia and the wider region.

Further updates on the bilateral relationship will be provided as talks continue.