Somalia: Somali Army Captures Three Al-Shabaab Fighters in Galgadud Operation

Eldheer, Somalia — The Somali National Army (SNA) has captured three members of the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab militant group during a targeted operation in areas surrounding Eldheer town, in the central Galgaduud region, military officials said.

The operation, which took place in the arid outskirts of Ceeldheer, aimed to flush out remnants of Al-Shabaab fighters who fled following a recent offensive that dealt a significant blow to the group in the district.

According to the SNA, the three militants were attempting to hide among pastoralist communities in the rural hinterlands when they were apprehended.

The Security forces acted on intelligence and managed to intercept them before they could regroup or escape further.

"These individuals were on the run after suffering a defeat in Ceeldheer. Our forces continue to track down the remaining elements hiding in remote areas," said a military spokesperson.

Authorities say ongoing operations in Galgaduud are part of a broader campaign to dismantle Al-Shabaab's remaining hideouts across central Somalia.

The captured militants are currently being interrogated to uncover further information on the group's movements and local networks.

The army has praised the cooperation of local residents, who have been instrumental in providing information to security forces.

Officials urged civilians to maintain their support in the national effort to eliminate terrorism.

Al-Shabaab has waged a deadly insurgency in Somalia for over a decade, targeting both military and civilian sites.

Despite losing significant territory, the group continues to carry out sporadic attacks in parts of the country.