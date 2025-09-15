Somalia: Galkayo Mayoral Election Delayed Amid Disputes

14 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Galkayo, Somalia — Sept 14, 2025 - Authorities in Somalia's Puntland region postponed the election for the mayor of Galkayo by 24 hours on Sunday, citing the need to address "minor disputes" surrounding the process.

In an official statement, Puntland's Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Democratization said the decision followed a review of the overall situation in the Mudug region, particularly in Galkayo district.

"After assessing the situation, the ministry has decided to postpone the election for the mayor and head of the local council of Galkayo for 24 hours to address some minor concerns," the statement read.

The announcement was circulated to the local electoral committee, members of the Galkayo district council, the acting mayor, the Mudug regional governor, and the Puntland vice president, who is currently serving as acting president.

Despite the delay, the Galkayo electoral committee issued a new schedule, confirming that the mayoral vote is now set to take place on Sunday morning, unless further changes arise.

Puntland is one of the few Somali federal member states to hold direct local council elections, where citizens vote for their district leaders--marking a significant step in the country's push toward democratization.

The Galkayo mayoral election is viewed as especially important given the city's political and strategic relevance in central Somalia.

