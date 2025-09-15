Zimbabwe: ZRP Releases Names of Seven Victims of Head-On Collision Along Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of seven victims of a head-on collision involving a bus and two other vehicles.

The road traffic accident occurred on Friday morning, around 0245 hours, along the busy Masvingo-Beitbridge highway resulting in the death of seven people on the spot while 15 were left nursing various degrees of injuries.

ZRP national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the names in a statement at the weekend.

The deceased were identified as the driver of the Toyota Aqua, Leopold Mudiwakure (43) of Waterfalls, Harare; Fortune Eddington Chitsaka (21) a male of Waterfalls, Harare; Sithembiso Bhegedhe, a female of Waterfalls, Harare; Danson Chidewu of Chitungwiza; Martin Mazhata (41) of Gweru; and Takudzwa Msanaganise (35) of Zowa farm, Zvimba, Mashonaland West.

The body of the seventh victim, a male adult, is yet to be identified and is lying at Masvingo Provincial Hospital mortuary.

The fatal accident involved three vehicles, a Yutong bus, a Toyota Aqua and a Toyota Dyna truck. It occurred at the 175 km peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road on September 12, 2025 at 0245 hours.

Circumstances are that a motorist, who was driving a Yutong bus with 48 passengers on board towards Beitbridge, collided head-on with a Toyota Aqua, which had five passengers on board, travelling towards Masvingo and a Toyota Dyna with two occupants, also travelling towards the ancient city.

As a result of the crash, two passengers from the bus, three occupants from the Toyota Aqua, including the driver, and two occupants from the Toyota Dyna, also including the driver, died on the spot.

Thirteen passengers from the bus and two passengers from the Toyota Aqua were injured.