Somalia: Somali Soldier Honored for Heroism in Foiling Ceeldheer Car Bomb Attack

Ceeldheer, Galgaduud - The Somali National Army (SNA) has awarded Private Cabdi Cadaawe Nuur for his extraordinary bravery in stopping a deadly Al-Shabaab car bomb attack in the central town of Ceeldheer.

The young soldier, serving with the SNA's 21st Division, intercepted and destroyed the first vehicle loaded with explosives during Friday's militant assault, preventing it from reaching its target. His quick action set the stage for government forces to repel the attackers in a fierce battle that left the militants in retreat.

At a public ceremony in Ceeldheer, Colonel Mohamed Dhegaweyne, commander of the 21st Division, and Colonel Saahid Jamaac Jareere, commander of the elite Gorgor unit, presented Nuur with a $2,000 cash reward in recognition of his heroism.

"This soldier's courage saved countless lives. He acted without hesitation, destroying the explosives before they could reach civilians or military positions," said Colonel Dhegaweyne.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Ceeldheer clashes inflicted over 70 militant casualties. Security forces later displayed captured weapons, ammunition, and several prisoners taken from the battlefield.

"Friday's battle marked another crushing blow against the Khawaarij terrorists," the Ministry noted in a statement. "The SNA and local forces once again demonstrated their determination to rid Somalia of Al-Shabaab and defend the Somali people."

Military officials also promised promotions and rewards for other soldiers who fought with distinction in the battle, framing it as part of an effort to motivate the ranks and sustain momentum in the ongoing offensive against the group.

Ceeldheer, a strategic town in Galgaduud, has seen multiple Al-Shabaab attacks in recent years. Friday's failed assault highlights both the continued threat from the militants and the growing capability and resilience of Somali government forces, who are increasingly taking the fight to the insurgents.