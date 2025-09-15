Somalia: Jubbaland Forces Foil Al-Shabaab Attack in Raskamboni

14 September 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Kismayo, - Security forces in Somalia's Jubbaland state have successfully repelled an attempted Al-Shabaab attack in the Raskamboni area of Badhadhe district, Lower Jubba region, officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to security sources, the operation was launched after Al-Shabaab militants attempted a failed overnight raid on the village of Oodoow. Jubbaland troops swiftly responded, tracking the fighters deep into the surrounding bushland.

The pursuit culminated in the destruction of several hideouts and makeshift bases used by the group. "This was a clear success. Our forces dismantled their positions and neutralized their plans," one Jubbaland security officer told local media.

Raskamboni, located near Somalia's southern coastline and close to the border with Kenya, has long been a strategic hotspot due to its proximity to maritime routes and militant supply lines. Al-Shabaab has historically used the area for smuggling operations and as a launchpad for cross-border attacks.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The failed attack underscores Al-Shabaab's continued presence in southern Somalia despite intensified operations by Somali and allied forces.

Jubbaland troops, often supported by regional and international partners, have been carrying out preemptive strikes to disrupt the group's activities in Lower Jubba.

The successful counter-offensive is being hailed as a boost to local morale, especially in communities long vulnerable to militant incursions.

Authorities have not yet released casualty figures, and Al-Shabaab has not issued a statement regarding the failed raid.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.