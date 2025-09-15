Somalia: Jubbaland Forces Foil Al-Shabaab Attack in Raskamboni

Kismayo, - Security forces in Somalia's Jubbaland state have successfully repelled an attempted Al-Shabaab attack in the Raskamboni area of Badhadhe district, Lower Jubba region, officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to security sources, the operation was launched after Al-Shabaab militants attempted a failed overnight raid on the village of Oodoow. Jubbaland troops swiftly responded, tracking the fighters deep into the surrounding bushland.

The pursuit culminated in the destruction of several hideouts and makeshift bases used by the group. "This was a clear success. Our forces dismantled their positions and neutralized their plans," one Jubbaland security officer told local media.

Raskamboni, located near Somalia's southern coastline and close to the border with Kenya, has long been a strategic hotspot due to its proximity to maritime routes and militant supply lines. Al-Shabaab has historically used the area for smuggling operations and as a launchpad for cross-border attacks.

The failed attack underscores Al-Shabaab's continued presence in southern Somalia despite intensified operations by Somali and allied forces.

Jubbaland troops, often supported by regional and international partners, have been carrying out preemptive strikes to disrupt the group's activities in Lower Jubba.

The successful counter-offensive is being hailed as a boost to local morale, especially in communities long vulnerable to militant incursions.

Authorities have not yet released casualty figures, and Al-Shabaab has not issued a statement regarding the failed raid.