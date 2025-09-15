Somalia: 'Mogadishu Is the Safest It Has Been in a Decade' - Deputy PM

Mogadishu, - Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister, Salah Ahmed Jama, has declared that the capital Mogadishu is now safer than it has been at any point in the past ten years, despite the ongoing fight against the militant group Al-Shabaab.

Speaking in an interview with Turkey's Anadolu Agency, Jama said that security incidents have significantly decreased nationwide, and that Mogadishu in particular has witnessed visible improvements.

"The facts are clear. Our security forces, working hand in hand with international partners such as the United States, Turkey, the African Union, and others, are steadily improving the security landscape," he noted. "The Somali people have shown remarkable resilience and courage in resisting one of the most dangerous terrorist groups in the world."

Jama stressed that the long-awaited "one person, one vote" electoral system remains a priority for President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's administration. He described it as both a dream and a demand of the Somali people, aiming to strengthen democracy and government legitimacy.

"It is not just an abstract vision--it is a process already underway," he said. "Only by building strong state institutions can Somalia attract foreign investment and transform its international image."

The Deputy PM pointed to economic recovery, construction, and international engagement as evidence of progress. The rapid growth of housing projects, new roads, and bustling markets, he argued, are "a clear testament to improved stability."

He also underlined that federalism is taking root beyond Mogadishu, with regions across Somalia experiencing improvements in daily life thanks to better governance.

Despite the optimism, Jama admitted that Somalia still faces serious hurdles:

Al-Shabaab remains active and dangerous, though weakened.

Climate change and recurring droughts continue to devastate vulnerable communities.

Humanitarian needs remain acute, with millions requiring assistance.

Even so, he insisted that Somalia's trajectory is upward, crediting reforms, resilience, and international partnerships for driving the shift.

Mogadishu has for decades been synonymous with conflict, instability, and terrorist attacks. However, recent years have seen increased investment, urban development, and improved security operations. The government hopes these gains will pave the way for sustainable peace, credible elections, and renewed confidence from the Somali diaspora and global investors alike.