Uganda: Money, Tribalism, and Suspicion Are Tearing Us Apart, Says Need's Matovu

interview

It began with hope but has descended into chaos. The National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) party, which once promised Ugandans a fresh voice on economic empowerment, is now embroiled in leadership wrangles.

Its National Executive Committee moved against president Joseph Kabuleta, only for him to fire back by suspending key leaders, including spokesperson Moses Matovu.

Speaking exclusively to the Nile Post, Matovu lifts the lid on what he describes as the money politics, tribalism, and authoritarianism eating away at NEED's core.

Excerpts below;

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

What is causing the divisions and misunderstandings among leaders in the party?

To answer that, I need to take you back a little. The National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) as most people know it, did not start as a political party. It began as a pressure group, a platform through which we engaged Ugandans on issues of economic justice, accountability, and empowerment.

For a long time, we operated as a civic platform, but as we grew, it became clear that the work we were doing could not be sustained outside a formal political structure. We realised that to have influence and legitimacy in the country's political landscape, we needed to transform into a registered political party.

That journey was not easy. So, in the due course we identified a party we could associate with and that was the People's United Movement (PUM) which was registered in 2005 when Uganda reopened political party space. So, we engaged them and agreed to work together, since building a new party from scratch was costly and complicated. So, the last two years we have been planning to transform PUM into NEED, because NEED had already become a recognisable brand that we had marketed across the country.

So, the idea was to merge PUM's registration with NEED's brand?

Exactly. For nearly two years, we worked to officially change the name from PUM to NEED. But the process was demanding requirements, paperwork, gazetting, and of course financial resources. You know opposition politics: we don't have MPs in parliament, meaning we don't get funding from the state like ruling party-affiliated groups. Everything was done on a shoestring [budget], with leaders using their own limited resources.

Eventually, in June this year, after all the back and forth, we succeeded. We obtained the certificate that recognised NEED as a political party. That was supposed to be a milestone, a moment of celebration. But ironically, it became the beginning of the wrangles you are asking about.

What happened on the day the certificate came out?

The events of June 26 are still fresh in my mind. Our Secretary General, Mr Charles Basajja, whom we fondly call "Chief" was the one who received the certificate. He immediately called our then president, Mr Joseph Kabuleta, to inform him. Chief suggested they meet the following day to hand over the original documents, including the certificate and the gazette.

They agreed to meet at a restaurant near Munyonyo. Chief carried everything, neatly filed. When he handed over the documents, Mr Kabuleta examined the certificate and the gazette carefully. Then he placed them aside, left for a few minutes, and upon returning, he shocked everyone by telling Chief, "I have fired you."

Just like that?

Yes, just like that. Chief was stunned. He asked why, after all the sacrifice he had made. Kabuleta accused him of being compromised, claiming he was working for Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the chairperson of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU). This was a man who had walked with him for over 20 years, who had personally pursued the registration certificate when others had failed. To accuse him of betrayal at that point was not only unfair but deeply divisive.

And this soon spread to you as well?

Yes. Not long after, I too was accused. Kabuleta claimed I had defected to the Democratic Party (DP). The evidence? A picture of me wearing a green T-shirt belonging to Richard Sebamala, who was then campaigning for the DP presidency.

Let me be clear. I supported Sebamala as an individual, yes. I even travelled across the country with him during his campaigns. But throughout that entire period, I never abandoned NEED. Everywhere we went, I introduced myself as the spokesperson of NEED. DP leaders themselves can testify to that.

On the final campaign day in Mbarara, I wore campaign attire like everyone else. The DP electoral chairperson, happened to take a photo of me. That single photo was later used to brand me a defector. Kabuleta said, "Matovu has joined DP." That was not only inaccurate, it was an insult to my loyalty and contribution to NEED.

From your perspective, what is the root of all these conflicts?

The root is mistrust, suspicion without evidence. Instead of celebrating the milestone of becoming a registered party, instead of consolidating the movement we had worked so hard to build, we were met with purges and accusations. Leadership became personalized. Decisions were no longer about strengthening the party, but about consolidating control.

The truth is, NEED had become more than just Kabuleta. It was a brand with many faces, many contributors. Some people feared that if the party was formalized, power would be shared. So instead of embracing teamwork, they opted for suspicion and exclusion. That is what caused the cracks. Money.

Kabuleeta, in his own words, brazenly claimed that he had been bankrolling the party since its inception. That was a total lie. Immediately after securing the party certificate, money began flowing in, and Kabuleeta started dishing it out. Yet, during the long and difficult process of obtaining the certificate, there was no sign of financial support. At some point, we could not even hold meetings or raise official minutes because there was simply no money.

The other issue was tribalism. Kabuleeta attempted to suspend NEC members on grounds of ethnicity. For instance, Charles Basajja was targeted because he is a Munyarwanda, accused of working for PLU "fellow Banyarwanda." I, Moses Matovu, was suspended under the suspicion that I was working for DF. These actions were deeply troubling and raised serious concerns about fairness and inclusivity within the party.

Kabuleeta consistently undermined the party's democratic structures. He usurped the powers of key organs such as the NEC, National Council, and Delegates Conference. For example, he arbitrarily dismissed NEC members without following due democratic processes, nor did he consult or engage the wider party leadership in making such decisions.

Let's talk about your own journey in NEED. How did you get involved in the first place?

I have been part of NEED since its early days as a pressure group. I joined because the message of economic empowerment resonated with me and with many Ugandans who feel left out of the country's wealth. My role as spokesperson gave me the chance to communicate our vision to the public.

Over the years, I stood with NEED through thick and thin. Whether it was mobilizing communities, addressing the media, or clarifying our positions on national issues, I was there. Even when resources were scarce, I used my own networks and time to keep the movement visible. That is why it was painful to be accused of disloyalty simply because of a T-shirt.

In hindsight, do you think NEED rushed into party politics without adequately preparing for internal democracy?

That's a fair question. Yes, in some ways we were unprepared. We had the brand, we had the message, but internally, we did not build strong democratic structures. We relied too much on personalities. That created space for suspicion and mistrust.

Politics in Uganda is not easy. Opposition groups already face harassment, intimidation, and lack of funding. If, on top of that, we also turn against each other, we weaken ourselves further. That is a lesson I think all emerging political parties must take seriously: build institutions, not personalities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Some critics argue that NEED has already lost credibility

I don't agree that NEED has lost credibility. Yes, we are facing internal challenges, but the vision of NEED economic empowerment, accountability, national dialogue remains valid. Ugandans still resonate with that. The question is whether the leaders will rise above personal interests and rebuild trust.

I believe credibility is not destroyed by mistakes, but by failure to correct them. If we are willing to face the truth and reform our internal systems, NEED can still be a strong force in Uganda's politics.

Where do you see yourself in all this now?

My commitment has always been to the cause, not to an individual. I remain the spokesperson of NEED because I believe in the message we started with. Of course, I have faced hostility and attempts to sideline me, but I know my loyalty is to the people who believed in NEED, not to those who want to personalize it.

If the movement is to survive, it must go back to its founding principles: inclusivity, teamwork, and empowerment. Without that, it risks becoming just another vehicle for personal ambition.

What message do you have for Ugandans who are watching all this unfold?

My message is simple. Do not lose hope because of leadership wrangles. Political struggles are never smooth, especially in opposition. But the cause we fight for economic empowerment, fairness, accountability is bigger than individuals.

I ask Ugandans to continue believing in change, to continue holding leaders accountable, and to understand that even when leaders fall short, the dream is still alive. NEED was created to be a platform for Ugandans, not for one man or one faction. That is the spirit I continue to stand for.