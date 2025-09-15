Somalia: Federal Parliament to Open 7th Session On September 20

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's bicameral parliament will officially open its 7th legislative session on Saturday, September 20, amid heightened political, security, and economic challenges facing the country, parliamentary leaders announced Saturday.

In a joint statement, Speaker of the House of the People, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madobe), and Speaker of the Upper House, Abdi Hashi Abdullahi, formally invited members of both chambers to attend the opening session and called for full attendance and punctuality.

"Members are requested to be present at the scheduled time and participate in the opening session in an official capacity," the statement read.

The upcoming session is expected to address a wide range of pressing national issues, including legislation on security and public finance, government oversight, budget tracking, and updates from the executive branch.

Key topics will also include constitutional reforms and discussions around the electoral process and federalization.

Parliamentary leadership urged all lawmakers to take part actively in the session, emphasizing the importance of serving the national interest and upholding the laws and code of conduct governing parliamentary procedures.

"This session is critical to shaping the country's future, and MPs must rise to the responsibility entrusted to them by the Somali people," the statement added.

The opening of the 7th session comes at a pivotal time in Somalia's state-building process.

Citizens and observers are closely watching to see whether the parliament will accelerate legislative action and improve checks on the executive branch.

The opening ceremony is expected to be attended by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, senior government officials, representatives from international organizations, and other dignitaries.