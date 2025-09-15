South Africa: Food Security to Form Part of G20 Agriculture Working Group Deliberations

14 September 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen and Deputy Minister Nokuzola Capa will chair the upcoming Group of 20 (G20) Agriculture Working Group and Food Security Task Force Ministerial Meetings.

Taking place on 18 and 19 September 2025 at the Lord Charles Hotel in Somerset West, Cape Town, the Department of Agriculture is organising these meetings under the themes of data-driven approaches to addressing food security and promoting inclusive agricultural investment and market access.

"The meetings form part of a broader public participation programme implemented by government, aimed at profiling and promoting South Africa's Presidency of the G20," the department said.

Guided by the theme of Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability, South Africa's G20 Presidency is prioritising key issues, including food security, sustainable development, and enhancing resilience to disasters.

The Agriculture Working Group serves as a vital platform for G20 members to enhance cooperation on agricultural matters, with a key focus on setting targets to achieve the United Nations (UN) 2030 Agenda's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Established in 2011 to address food price volatility, the group has since evolved into an essential forum for supporting and advancing agricultural initiatives among G20 members.

