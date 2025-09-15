Africa: Promising Trade Leads for Local Companies At Intra-Africa Trade Fair

South African companies who were part of the 30-member business delegation at the recently concluded Intra-Africa Trade Fair (IATF) in Algeria say they are eager to do business in Algeria and across the continent.

This as the local companies generated several promising trade leads over the course of the trade fair.

The IATF 2025 was held in Algiers, Algeria, 4 - 10 September 2025, serving as a major platform for showcasing African products and fostering continental trade, investment, and partnerships within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Dr Khulile Mtsetfwa, Chief Executive Officer of Swatek Defence and Aerospace, announced that the company has signed three memoranda of understanding aimed at establishing distribution lines in Algeria.

"The plan is to make sure that we build relations and maintain the line of communication with country agents and distributors to penetrate the Algerian market and the rest of the continent. Our mission throughout the week was to make sure that we expose our products to the countries which were represented at the fair," said Mtsetfwa.

The company signed a contract worth R20 million that will see them supplying protective gear to a local company.

Rashmee Ramdeen, Director of Zilon Bulk Bags, said the company's polypropylene bulk bags were well received by visitors and distributors, generating numerous new business leads.

"There is a potential order that is worth R6 million that is being negotiated with a local company. There was a huge demand for our products because there are few manufacturers who are producing them in Algeria.

"The country is currently importing from Europe, and the price is not competitive. So, this is our opportunity to make inroads in the North African market," added Ramdeen.

Zanele Sanni, Chief Director of Export and Marketing at the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, reaffirmed that the IATF is a powerful tool for trade and investment promotion, helping to drive the implementation of the AfCFTA.

"Participating in this landmark event, assisted in strengthening intra-African trade under the AfCFTA, and accelerating collaboration in critical sectors such as energy, automotives, mining and technology," said Sanni.

The South African Pavilion attracted more than 3 000 visitors and 267 buyers, generated approximately 300 leads with an estimated post-six-month sales value of R483 million, and hosted over 120 business-to-business meetings.