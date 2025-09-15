South Africa: Tyla Shines in Global Collab With Damiano David

Tyla, the South African Grammy-winning artist, takes center stage in the new single "Talk To Me" alongside Damiano David, lead singer of Måneskin, and legendary guitarist Nile Rodgers.

The song dropped on 12 September and is featured on the deluxe edition of David's solo album "Funny Little Dreams".

Tyla's distinctive vocals blend with David's in this catchy pop collab, while Nile Rodgers adds his signature guitar flair.

David was inspired to write "Talk To Me" while preparing for his world tour and wanted Tyla to join him on the duet after listening to her hit song "Water".

The result is a standout track showcasing Tyla's versatility and talent in a global collaboration.

Fans are praising the unexpected yet incredible pairing of these three talents. Tyla's ability to shine across genres is highlighted in this exciting musical fusion.