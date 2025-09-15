Sudan: Foreign Minister Receives UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy to Sudan

Port Sudan, 14-9-2025 (SUNA) - The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohy- Eddin Salim, received Sunday at his office the UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy to Sudan, Mr. Ramtane Lamamra.

The meeting touched on the efforts the UN envoy has been exerting to achieve peace in Sudan.

Mr. Lamamra noted that the Sudan file continues to receive significant attention from the United Nations and that the Secretary-General closely follows all political and security developments in the country.

He affirmed that his visit to Sudan aims to review the latest developments, understand the government's plans for the coming phase, and explore the role he can play in supporting Sudan's unity, security, and stability.

For his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stressed that the Sudanese government is keen to achieve peace in the country. He noted that the roadmap previously developed and submitted to the United Nations remains the main reference for moving forward, as it is derived from the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

Furthermore, he confirmed that the Sudanese government is ready to cooperate with the United Nations through all its mechanisms and via its Personal Envoy to ensure security and stability across the country.

The Minister also addressed the humanitarian situation in Sudan in general, and in the city of Al-Fashir in particular, noting that the terrorist militias continue to besiege the city in blatant violation and disregard of UN Security Council Resolution 2736. He urged the UN envoy to exert further efforts in this regard.