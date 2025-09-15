Uganda: Namboole Stadium Closed for Major Upgrade Ahead of Afcon 2027

Mandela National Stadium, popularly known as Namboole, has been officially closed to pave the way for a major upgrade that will expand its capacity and facilities ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027.

The iconic stadium, which currently seats just over 40,000, will be expanded to accommodate 60,000 fans.

The upgrade will also include the construction of a new hotel, an Olympic-size swimming pool, an expanded VIP section for visiting presidents, and a closed roof. During this period, no football matches will be hosted at the venue.

This marks the second phase of the stadium's redevelopment, part of preparations for AFCON 2027, which Uganda will co-host with Kenya and Tanzania under the "Pamoja" arrangement.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Turkish construction firm MS Summa has been contracted to handle the project. The company is already building the new Hoima City Stadium, which is expected to be completed and handed over by December.

The first phase of renovations at Namboole was carried out by the UPDF Engineering Brigade, focusing mainly on refurbishing VIP lounges, relocating dressing rooms to the western end, creating new media and mixed zones, and expanding the presidential section to host up to nine heads of state.

The second phase, to be managed by MS Summa, involves extensive structural upgrades, including expansion of seating capacity, roof works, and the addition of a modern multi-purpose indoor arena. The goal is to align the facility with international standards and create a world-class environment for athletes and fans.

MS Summa, recognized for delivering efficient and high-quality projects, brings an impressive portfolio to the table.

The firm has also proposed a flexible financing model, requiring Uganda to provide only 50% of the costs upfront--a move seen as supporting the country's fiscal management strategies.

Once complete, the upgraded Namboole Stadium is expected to transform into a premier venue capable of hosting AFCON 2027 and other major international events. Officials say the modernization effort underlines Uganda's determination to meet global sporting standards while boosting the country's international profile.