Africa Urged to Harness Challenges Through Innovation

As Rwanda joined other countries to mark the International South-South and Triangular Cooperation Day on 12 September, a call was made to Africans to look at pressing challenges as opportunities and embark on innovation and collaboration to solve them.

Rwanda celebrated the day through an event held in Kigali, organised by Rwanda Cooperation (RCI) and attended by government officials, diplomats, UN agencies, private sector leaders, and students from across Africa.

Speaking to the attendees, RCI's Chief Executive Patricie Uwase, pointed at various challenges that the continent is facing, urging Africans to turn them into opportunities.

"If the digital divides persist, let them be our chance to advance inclusive technology access; if youth unemployment weighs heavily, let it be our moment to empower the youngest continent on earth, transforming its energy into enterprise," she said.

Uwase emphasised that the celebration was not just about past achievements but about building the future.

"South-South Cooperation is not just about sharing experiences, it is about building solidarity and empowering nations to own their development pathways," she said.

Clementine Mukeka, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said Rwanda is proving that innovation and progress are not exclusive to large economies, emphasing the value of locally rooted solutions and the power of collaboration.

"Delegations come here not only to observe our reforms in finance, governance, and urban management, but also to learn from our locally rooted approaches, born out of culture, tradition, and necessity when conventional models failed us. Innovation doesn't only come from the North or large economies, it comes from the South, from lived experience and resilience."

"Every country, big or small, brings something to the table. Each of us holds a piece of the puzzle. We've learned from each other, and together, no one is left behind. As we approach the ATF UN General Assembly in New York and the Decade of Action for the 2030 Agenda, our challenge is to turn commitments into real results. The youth is ready, and it is up to us to invest in our institutions and partnerships to transform knowledge into impact."

The celebration also served as a curtain-raiser for the Annual Convention on South-South and Triangular Cooperation, scheduled for December in Kigali, which will convene governments, innovators, and development partners to design the next generation of cooperation models.

"If there has ever been a time for Africa to rise, that time is now. If there has ever been a generation bold enough to lead that rise, it is this one," Uwase declared.

Ozonnia Ojielo, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Rwanda, said the event came at a time when the world faces unprecedented challenges from climate change and food insecurity to mounting debt and widening digital divides.

"These complex issues demand solutions that are locally rooted, globally connected, and collectively owned. This is the premise of South-South and Triangular Cooperation. Collaboration is no longer optional but essential, it allows countries to learn together, adapt together, co-create solutions, share expertise, and accelerate progress towards the SDGs," he said.

"For the United Nations, this is more than a development modality, it is a strategic accelerator. Working hand-in-hand with Rwanda Cooperation Initiative, we support scaling Rwanda's innovative practices through technical assistance, policy dialogue, and knowledge exchanges that inspire cross-regional learning and evidence-based policymaking."

Ojielo also stressed the urgency of rethinking governance and development in Africa.

"The challenge for the global South is to interrogate existing orthodoxies. It is time to rethink governance logic, development models, and principles of participation, inclusion, and accountability. Only then can we transform societies and deliver the results our youth expect," he said.

"Our young people are ready. They are demanding hope, solutions, and tangible change. If we provide clear vision and action, they will be patient and supportive as we implement reforms. Cooperation, innovation, and partnerships are the keys to translating knowledge into impact."

Since its inception in 2018, RCI has welcomed more than 700 delegations from over 70 countries, sharing Rwanda's homegrown solutions such as e-tax systems, procurement platforms, and financial reforms.

Through the partnerships, Rwanda has supported countries like Eswatini and Guinea in implementing digital systems to enhance public service delivery, transparency, and efficiency.