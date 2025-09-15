Uganda: Six Ugandans Honoured By World Book of Records in UK for Contributions to Socio-Economic Devt

Six distinguished Ugandans have been recognised by the World Book of Records during a prestigious ceremony held at the British Parliament, in honour of their outstanding contributions to Uganda's socio-economic development.

The awardees include Minister Ruth Nankabirwa, the Cabinet Minister for Energy and Mineral Development; Rebecca Kadaga, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs; Professor Augustus Nuwagaba, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Uganda; Colonel Edith Nakalema, Head of the State House Investor Protection Unit; Dr. Hillary Musoke, Senior Presidential Advisor on Agribusiness and Value Addition; and Nelson Tugume, CEO of Inspire Africa.

According to Mr. Santosh Shukla, CEO of the World Book of Records, these individuals were recognised for their exemplary efforts and commitment to driving Uganda's socio-economic progress.

"It's an honor to recognise these Ugandan high achievers in the very heart of democracy, the British Parliament," said Mr. Shukla.

The World Book of Records is a globally recognised organisation dedicated to documenting world records and celebrating outstanding achievements in various fields. In addition to record certification, it also promotes global heritage, institutional excellence, environmental conservation, and world peace.

The ceremony, which marked the 8th edition of the awards hosted at the UK Parliament, was presided over by Lord Rami Ranger, a prominent British-Indian businessman and Conservative member of the House of Lords.

Other international honorees included Mayor Arya from India, who made history as the youngest elected mayor at just 21 years old.

This recognition not only celebrates the achievements of these six Ugandans but also serves as a testament to Uganda's growing impact and leadership on the global stage.