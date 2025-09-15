Rwanda: How Habyarimana Regime Chose Chaos, Brutality Over Civility

In the last article in this series, we witnessed how state-inspired violence ruled the day during the government of Juvenal Habyarimana. Between April and May 1993, a new wave of violence shook the country. Murders and assassinations were reported in different parts of the country. As we progress, more will be revealed about Habyarimana's state-sponsored terror.

In several places, violence was caused by scuffles between supporters of political parties. Generally, sympathisers of CDR and MRND were the ones who mistreated supporters of other parties.

In 1992, riots were stirred up by the CDR against members of PSD in Rwamatamu. In Rwesero sub-prefecture in Cyangugu, skirmishes opposed sympathisers of MDR and MRND. The same thing happened in parts of Kibungo prefecture (Sake, Mugesera, Kigarama and Birenga) as well as in the communes of Gitarama prefecture. The attacks targeted politicians.

The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, who became future Prime Minister, was attacked by armed "bandits" who were armed with grenades, machetes and clubs. Emmanuel Gapyisi, President of the Forum for Peace and Democracy (FPD), who owned a newspaper called Paix et Démocratie, and the President of MDR in Gokongoro were shot dead on May 18, 1993 by two persons. In August 1993, the Burgomaster of Kanzenze, F Rwambuka, who was implicated in the Bugesera massacres, was also killed.

At the beginning of April 1994, F. Gatabazi's assassination was followed by that of Bucyana, the Vice President of the Interahamwe militia. In fact, there was widespread insecurity, especially in Kigali.

The government was overwhelmed by these acts of violence and insecurity that were remote-controlled by the regime. On several occasions, the Prime Minister, Dismas Nsengiyaremye, condemned the violence that was caused by small groups linked to political parties, but in vain. The country was governed by other powers and not his government. There was no more administration and that was what the trouble makers were looking for.

The international media denounced the violation of human rights and insecurity. Janvier Africa, a journalist of the monthly Umurava revealed to a fellow journalist Fr. Misser that he belonged to the "zero network" which was in charge of "death squadrons." He accused President Habyarimana's brother-in-law as the leader of those killers.

The Prime Minister explained to President Habyarimana about what was bogging down government activities and the involvement of his party. He blamed MRND ministers who blocked government decisions and who wanted to protect burgomasters who were implicated in the bloody events in Murambi, Kibuye and Kibirira. They also boycotted cabinet meetings.

The Prime Minister went a step further and blamed the President himself for being behind the boycott. "You are responsible for the boycott of government activities on two counts. First, as President of the Republic and then as President of MRND. A party controlling half of the ministerial posts is responsible for the good functioning of the Cabinet."

The four parties opposed to MRND and its allies organised a press conference in which they denounced "the acts of terror and violence." Precautions were taken against ARD, a group of pro-regime parties, which symbolised "the rise of fascism in Rwanda."

The silence of the Minister of Internal Affairs, who hailed from the ruling MRND, was perceived as a sign of approval. On November 15, 1992, the four parties organised a protest against MRND. It was a success. The youth of the presidential movement caused a lot of violence by attacking the demonstrators of other parties.