Zimbabwe: Dj Kay Cie Finally Laid to Rest in Zvishavane, Three Months After Death in the UK

14 September 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

United Kingdom-based promoter Kudzaishe Chipadza, popularly known as DJ Kay Cie, was finally buried in Zvishavane on Sunday, three months after his passing.

The popular music promoter and DJ was found dead in a Birmingham hotel room in early June. While police ruled out foul play, it is widely believed he succumbed to a cardiac arrest.

DJ Kay Cie was a towering figure in the Zimbabwean showbiz community in the UK, where he played a central role in promoting events and bringing together the diaspora through music and entertainment. His sudden death sent shockwaves across the UK diaspora community.

However, his burial was delayed for three months due to protracted family wrangles over the repatriation process, which stalled efforts to bring his body back home.

A family spokesperson, Maynard Manyowa, described Zvishavane as the most fitting resting place for the late promoter, " a small town where his family's roots run deep, where his father was a hero and heart will always remain."

DJ Kay Cie was laid to rest at Mabhula Cemetery, a short distance outside Zvishavane, in an emotional ceremony attended by relatives and friends.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.