Zimbabwe: Dj Kay Cie Finally Laid to Rest in Zvishavane, Three Months After Death in the UK

United Kingdom-based promoter Kudzaishe Chipadza, popularly known as DJ Kay Cie, was finally buried in Zvishavane on Sunday, three months after his passing.

The popular music promoter and DJ was found dead in a Birmingham hotel room in early June. While police ruled out foul play, it is widely believed he succumbed to a cardiac arrest.

DJ Kay Cie was a towering figure in the Zimbabwean showbiz community in the UK, where he played a central role in promoting events and bringing together the diaspora through music and entertainment. His sudden death sent shockwaves across the UK diaspora community.

However, his burial was delayed for three months due to protracted family wrangles over the repatriation process, which stalled efforts to bring his body back home.

A family spokesperson, Maynard Manyowa, described Zvishavane as the most fitting resting place for the late promoter, " a small town where his family's roots run deep, where his father was a hero and heart will always remain."

DJ Kay Cie was laid to rest at Mabhula Cemetery, a short distance outside Zvishavane, in an emotional ceremony attended by relatives and friends.