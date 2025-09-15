Ethiopia: Tigray Interim President Calls Revocation of TPLF's Legal Status 'Unacceptable', Urges Political Settlement

Mekelle--Lt. Gen. Tadesse Werede, President of the Tigray Interim Administration, has dismissed the National Election Board of Ethiopia's (NEBE) decision to revoke the legal status of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) as "unacceptable," stressing that the matter requires a political solution rather than bureaucratic sanction.

"The TPLF is not an ordinary party. You cannot simply say, 'I have revoked it.' That is a very serious matter with clear consequences," he told local media. He underscored that most Tigrayan elites, including opposition members, have had ties with the TPLF and described the organization as a "historic party" whose cancellation "cannot be accepted."

The interim president said the standoff between NEBE and the TPLF poses "a major challenge" that must be addressed through negotiation. He added that while the party accepted what he called "a disastrous certificate" under NEBE's controversial special registration, "negotiation is the only viable solution."

In May 2025, NEBE revoked the TPLF's legal status, citing the party's failure to implement "corrective measures" ordered by the Board to meet requirements tied to its special status, including convening a general assembly within six months.

The TPLF rejected the decision, insisting that its legitimacy is guaranteed under the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) and not through NEBE's conditional framework. The party previously dismissed both its suspension and subsequent revocation as "legally insignificant."

While urging for negotiations, Lt. Gen. Tadesse echoed concerns that the exclusion of the TPLF risks undermining the Pretoria process and alienating broad segments of the Tigrayan political class. "The TPLF's case with the election board should be resolved politically. Negotiation is the only solution," he said.

The NEBE's decision effectively reclassified the TPLF as an "illegal political party" and revived NEBE's January 2021 decision to revoke the group's legal status, which was originally based on the TPLF's "engagement in armed conflict." In May 2021, the Ethiopian Parliament approved a Council of Ministers bill designating the TPLF as a terrorist organization. Later, in March 2023, Parliament lifted the designation following the signing of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA).