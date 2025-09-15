Somalia: Somali People Show 'Great Resilience' in Fighting Al Shabab Terrorists - Deputy PM Jama

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somali capital of Mogadishu has never been more secure in the last decade than today, despite its forces still fighting terrorists, said the country's deputy prime minister.

Speaking with Anadolu Agency, Salah Ahmed Jama said the number of incidents in the country has significantly decreased, and Mogadishu's security has greatly improved despite the fight against the Al Shabab terrorist group.

"But the challenge remains. The Somali armed forces and security forces at various levels, in collaboration with our international partners, from the Americans, Türkiye, the African Union, and many others, are certainly improving the security of the country," Jama said.

"And the Somali people have shown a great deal of resilience and strength in fighting off one of the most potent terrorist groups in the world," he added.

The deputy PM noted that the long-debated direct election system based on the principle of "one person, one vote" is one of the goals long desired by the Somali people.

When President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office, one of his top priorities was to launch and accelerate the country's democratisation process, he explained.

"If you don't have solid institutional foundations, it is very difficult to attract foreign investment. It's very difficult to change the image of the country outside. So, politics is the foundational pillar on which we're going to, you know, build our future," he said.

"So, 'one person, one vote' is not an aspirational goal anymore; it is a process in motion, and it is the desire and dream of the Somali people so that they can elect the people they prefer to public offices," he added.

Somalia transformed over the last 10 years

Jama said that the change can be observed in real estate construction, the economy, security, and Somalia's relations with the outside world.

"In terms of economic relations or political international relations, a lot has changed. The very nature of Somalia and the way it is seen by the rest of the world has transformed over the last 10 years," he said.

"The number of constructions going on - the number of roads, buildings, new residential areas, and malls - is a testament to the improving security and stability of the country," he added.

He noted that federalism has taken root in the country and said: "Even outside Mogadishu, you can see great improvements in people's living conditions. This change is the product of improved governance."

He said Somalia is not free of challenges, noting that Al Shabab has yet to be eradicated despite significant efforts.

The country continues to face humanitarian crises, with droughts and climate change particularly affecting vulnerable communities, but he emphasised that both the people and institutions are becoming increasingly resilient, he said.

Explaining that the government is fighting these challenges with many programmes, Jama said: "These are good times, but we surely still have great room for improvement."

'Somalia has a very bright future'

Jama said that Somalia has a "very bright future" with "resources in great abundance."

He said that his country has some of the most strategic ports in the region, adding: "From our seas to our land, we have great agricultural potential with a very consistent climate. With the right infrastructure, we can invest heavily in energy."

He believes that the entrepreneurial spirit of Somali people will take the country very far, and the government is "trying to lay the foundations of a very bright future."

Jama also drew attention to Somalia's geopolitical position, saying his country "is at the heart of global supply lines, and it has resilient and competent people that are willing to create wealth."

"Somalia of 2025 is one that is truly emerging in every aspect, from economics to security, from global and international relations to social cohesion," he added.