Zimbabwe: NewZimbabwe.Com Senior Journalists Elected to Labour Union's National Executive

New Zimbabwe.com senior journalists Mary Taruvinga and Leopold Munhende were on Friday elected to the industry's labour body, Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) national executive committee.

Taruvinga, who was elected vice president of the union, becomes the first female deputy of the institution since its inception. She beat Bulawayo-based freelance journalist Bongi Mpofu to land the post.

Munhende, the Young Journalists Association (YOJA) president, was elected a board member with 23 votes against a maximum of 19 from seven other candidates; Elias Maginya (9), Fungai Lupande (14), Miriam Mangwanya (19), Admore Mbonda (9), Flata Kavinga (10), Siphathisiwe Mpofu (19) and Valentine Mabhugu (7).

Mpofu was eventually elected the second committee member after a run-off election between her and Mangwanya.

"I pledge to work tirelessly alongside our president and the entire leadership to promote the welfare and interests of journalists across our nation," said Taruvinga at the elective congress held in Harare.

Perfect Hlongwane was given a once off 10-year mandate as General Secretary, as per the union's new constitution. He was elected unopposed.

ZUJ president George Maponga retained his post after a tightly contested race against Alpha Media Holdings' (AMH) Jairos Saunyama.

Zimpapers' Emmanuel Kafe was elected ZUJ organising secretary after beating The NewsHawks' Brenna Matendere.