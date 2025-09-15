Zimbabwe: NewZimbabwe.Com Senior Journalists Elected to Labour Union's National Executive

13 September 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

New Zimbabwe.com senior journalists Mary Taruvinga and Leopold Munhende were on Friday elected to the industry's labour body, Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) national executive committee.

Taruvinga, who was elected vice president of the union, becomes the first female deputy of the institution since its inception. She beat Bulawayo-based freelance journalist Bongi Mpofu to land the post.

Munhende, the Young Journalists Association (YOJA) president, was elected a board member with 23 votes against a maximum of 19 from seven other candidates; Elias Maginya (9), Fungai Lupande (14), Miriam Mangwanya (19), Admore Mbonda (9), Flata Kavinga (10), Siphathisiwe Mpofu (19) and Valentine Mabhugu (7).

Mpofu was eventually elected the second committee member after a run-off election between her and Mangwanya.

"I pledge to work tirelessly alongside our president and the entire leadership to promote the welfare and interests of journalists across our nation," said Taruvinga at the elective congress held in Harare.

Perfect Hlongwane was given a once off 10-year mandate as General Secretary, as per the union's new constitution. He was elected unopposed.

ZUJ president George Maponga retained his post after a tightly contested race against Alpha Media Holdings' (AMH) Jairos Saunyama.

Zimpapers' Emmanuel Kafe was elected ZUJ organising secretary after beating The NewsHawks' Brenna Matendere.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.