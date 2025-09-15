Zimbabwe: South African Music Progeny Sizwe Alakine to Perform At Shoko Festival

SOUTH African musician Reason, also known as Sizwe Alakine, has expressed excitement about his upcoming maiden visit to Zimbabwe for the Shoko Festival.

Sizwe Alakine will be among a plethora of artists performing at this year's Shoko Festival's Mash Up Night, to be held at Harare Gardens on September 26.

The visiting artist will bring his dual-genre appeal, having transitioned from hip-hop to amapiano, in which he has made a mark collaborating with renowned artists such as Kabza De Small.

Responding to his unveiling as one of the acts for the Mash Up Night, Sizwe Alakine said he was excited to be performing in Zimbabwe.

"First time in Zimbabwe! My excitement is on another level," he said.

The 38-year-old musician will be supported by OneDa, urban grooves veteran Take Fizzo, Mafriq, Trinity, MC Chita, Mau Mau, Tererai, Nembo Bwoy and Sane Wav.

Shoko Festival director, Samm Farai Monro, popularly known as Comrade Fatso, said the 15th edition's line-up is a sign of creating synergies between local and international artists.

"We're so excited to have Reason a.k.a Sizwe Alakine headline Shoko Festival this year as he embodies what this year's festival is about: building an urban culture legacy.

"He's a veteran of South African hip hop who has been a key player on the scene for two decades and remains hugely influential with his recent shift to amapiano.

"We also can't wait to see UK rapper OneDa's collaboration with Yadis and Enhle - which shows Shoko's commitment to creating platforms for international growth for our alternative urban artists. This year's Mash Up Night will be a real mash-up of different genres as hip hop clashes with amapiano while UK rap meets our urban sounds," said Monro.