Somalia: U.S. Lawmakers Push for Stronger Engagement With Somaliland Amid Growing Support for Recognition

Washington, D.C., Sept 13 (Horn Diplomat) — U.S. lawmakers are advancing initiatives to strengthen ties with Somaliland, signaling growing bipartisan support for the Horn of Africa nation.

Representative Brian Mast (R-FL) has introduced the Department of State Policy Provisions Act (H.R.5300), which includes Section 305 - Ensuring Smooth Travel and Investment in Somaliland. The provision directs the U.S. Secretary of State to ease travel and business engagement with Somaliland.

SEC. 305. ENSURING SMOOTH TRAVEL AND INVESTMENT IN SOMALILAND.

The Secretary shall, to improve the ability of United States citizens and businesses to travel to and invest within Somaliland, consider--

(1) establishing a representative office in Hargeisa, Somaliland; and

(2) bifurcation of travel advisory warnings between Somalia and Somaliland.

The legislative push comes amid mounting calls for formal U.S. recognition of Somaliland. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has urged the administration of Donald Trump to recognize Somaliland's independence, citing its democratic governance, counterterrorism record, and alignment with U.S. strategic interests. Scott Perry (R-PA) has similarly introduced the Republic of Somaliland Independence Act to formally recognize the territory as a sovereign state.

On September 10, 2025, the U.S. House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party praised Somaliland for resisting Chinese Communist Party influence in the Horn of Africa.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the committee stated: "Somaliland has resisted Chinese influence that has penetrated the Horn of Africa, and is one of only two governments in Africa that recognizes Taiwan. Strengthening cooperation with Somaliland is a productive step in advancing America's security and diplomatic objectives in the Horn of Africa and countering Beijing's ever-growing presence in the region."

A week earlier, Republican leaders from two influential congressional committees on China also pressed the U.S. Department of State to differentiate Somaliland from Somalia in its travel guidance, arguing the move would strengthen American security, investment, and diplomacy in the Horn of Africa.

These developments come as Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi, the President of Somaliland, visited Washington this month, where he underscored Somaliland's strategic importance and called for deeper U.S. engagement, according to Horn Diplomat reporting.

Analysts say while Section 305 and broader congressional support mark meaningful progress, formal recognition of Somaliland remains complex and politically sensitive, with potential diplomatic repercussions across Africa. Advocates stress that advancement of the Somaliland Recognition Act is critical to fully unlock economic opportunities and solidify U.S.-Somaliland relations.

Somaliland, which reclaimed its statehood from Somalia in 1991, has maintained relative stability and democratic governance but remains unrecognized internationally. The latest U.S. legislative efforts underscore growing American interest in the region as a partner for security, development, and countering China's expanding influence.

The Mast bill has been referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and remains in the "Introduced" stage.