Somalia: Somali President Inaugurates New Military Intelligence Headquarters in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Saturday officially inaugurated a newly constructed headquarters for the Military Intelligence and Reconnaissance Command of the Somali National Army, a facility built to modern standards to enhance national defense and security capabilities.

President Mohamud, who also serves as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, described the new center as a symbol of the government's commitment to strengthening security institutions.

He noted that the facility is equipped with advanced technology designed to support military operations and strategic planning at the national level.

"I commend the Ministry of Defence and the Somali National Army leadership for their continued efforts. Every step forward is a reflection of the resilience of the Somali people and the courage of our armed forces," the president said during the ceremony.

Following the inauguration, President Mohamud visited the Ministry of Defence, where he received a detailed briefing on recent military achievements against al-Shabaab militants, particularly in the Galgaduud and Lower Shabelle regions, where Somali forces reportedly inflicted heavy losses on the insurgents.

The Federal Government of Somalia has prioritized rebuilding its security sector, with a focus on strengthening the capacity of its armed forces to take full responsibility for national security as international partners gradually scale down their presence.