South Africa: Phala Phala Burglary Trial to Finally Begin - South African News Briefs - September 15, 2025

Phala Phala Burglary Trial to Finally Begin

The long-delayed Phala Phala burglary trial is set to begin at the Modimolle regional court in Limpopo, after being postponed to allow one of the accused, Froliana Joseph, time to give birth and recover, reports EWN. Froliana, her brother David Joseph, and their friend Imanuwela David face charges of breaking into President Cyril Ramaphosa's game farm in February 2020 and stealing $580,000 in cash. The incident occurred in February 2020 and nearly derailed Ramaphosa's political career, with calls for his resignation due to allegations of breaching ethical codes in the aftermath of the crime. The National Prosecuting Authority(NPA) also revealed that it is still seeking two Namibian nationals as suspects. All three of the accused filed affidavits saying they intend to plead not guilty to all charges.

Alleged Serial Rapist Linked to 45 Cases to Appear in Soweto Court

A 41-year-old alleged serial rapist is set to appear at the Protea Magistrate's Court in Soweto, reports SABC News. The man was arrested in connection with a series of serious crimes, including rape, kidnapping, robbery and assault committed in Diepkloof and Orlando between 2008 and 2025. The suspect is accused of targeting women aged 14 to 55, allegedly threatening them with a gun or knife during the attacks. Police have connected him to 45 reported cases, with 38 in Diepkloof, five in Orlando, and two in the North West Province.

Patriotic Alliance Nears Conclusion of Investigation into Deputy Leader Kenny Kunene

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie has said that the investigation into his deputy, Kenny Kunene, is almost complete, nearly two months after Kunene was suspended from party activities, reports EWN. Kunene is being investigated after he was found at the home of Katiso 'KT' Molefe, the alleged mastermind of Oupa Sefoka's murder, popularly known as DJ Sumbody. He admitted being there but claimed it was to arrange an exclusive interview for his online publication, Africa Global News. McKenzie told supporters that investigators had interviewed Kunene and others, and the party expects results this week, stressing that due process must be respected without interference.

