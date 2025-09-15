Zimbabwe Marks Munhumutapa Day Coinciding With President Mnangagwa's 83rd Birthday

Today, September 15, Zimbabwe commemorates Munhumutapa Day, a calendar event that symbolises the intricate link between precolonial greatness of the Mutapa Empire and modern development milestones.

Munhumutapa Day also coincides with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's birthday. This year the octogenarian Zanu leader turns 83.

The first edition of the unique celebration was held in the ancient city of Masvingo last year while all roads lead to Zvishavane in Midlands province for this year's edition.

A staggering 30,000 attendees are expected to converge in Zvishavane for this year's commemorations.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere told State media that the day was not only a celebration of history, but also of President Mnangagwa as a statesman and visionary.

He said the national event that has become a symbol of unity, pride and collective support for President Mnangagwa's leadership.

"We are celebrating the life of a statesman, a visionary, a man of the people, who has dedicated his life to the freedom and prosperity of the people of Zimbabwe," Muswere was quoted in State-run media.

"He is not only a leader who is committed to an upper middle-income society by 2030 and future success for Zimbabwe, but a champion for global peace and security. A President who wants the best for everyone."

The event, hosted on a rotational basis across provinces, has become a unifying moment for citizens to reflect on progress while reaffirming their commitment to the national vision of attaining an upper middle-income society by 2030, Muswere opined.

Congratulatory messages poured in from State linked institutions and local authorities for the President, recognising his "astute" leadership.

Muswere said the occasion serves both as a celebration of Mnangagwa's life and leadership, and a renewed call for unity, patriotism and collective responsibility in building the Zimbabwe envisaged under Vision 2030.