Angola: The Recluso Makes History: Nituecheni Africano to Be Honored with the Pan-Africanism in Literature Prize at the Gala in Nairobi, during the Sankofa Book Awards Kenya 2025

Angolan writer Nituecheni Africano wins the Sankofa Book Awards.
15 September 2025
Sankofa Book Awards (Nairobi)

Nairobi, September 15, 2025  – Angolan writer Nituecheni Africano will be honored tonight with the  Pan-Africanism in Literature Prize, the highest distinction of the Sankofa Book Awards – Kenya 2025, for his award-winning work  The Recluso: The Beginning and the End of an Injustice.

The gala, taking place at the prestigious  Pori City Hotel  in Nairobi at 6:00 p.m., will bring together  numerous personalities from the fields of culture, politics, and international literature , reinforcing the global character of the event. The organization announced that the ceremony, originally scheduled for  September 26 , was brought forward to  September 15 , without diminishing the prestige of the award.

Nituecheni Africano will receive a prize of  5,000 US dollars , the iconic  Sankofa Trophy , and a  Certificate of Recognition  for his outstanding contribution. Furthermore, his award-winning book will be  translated into several languages , expanding the reach of African literature to international audiences.

During the ceremony, the author is expected to deliver a special address to the audience, emphasizing the importance of literature as a voice of resistance, a tool for social justice, and a bridge of unity among African peoples.

The  Sankofa Book Awards  organization acknowledges that Nituecheni's achievement  strengthens the presence of African talent on the international stage , raising the continent's literature to greater global prominence. The organizers also state that they  await this moment with great anticipation and recognition , given its historic relevance for contemporary African literature.

With this achievement, Nituecheni Africano firmly inscribes his name in the history of African literature, reaffirming the power of writing as an instrument of memory, justice, and Pan-African identity.

The  Sankofa Book Awards  continues to stand as one of the continent's most prestigious literary platforms, bringing together writers, intellectuals, and international figures to celebrate Africa's creativity and talent.

