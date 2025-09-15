Angola: The Recluso Makes History: Nituecheni Africano to Be Honored with the Pan-Africanism in Literature Prize at the Gala in Nairobi, during the Sankofa Book Awards Kenya 2025

Nairobi, September 15, 2025 – Angolan writer Nituecheni Africano will be honored tonight with the Pan-Africanism in Literature Prize, the highest distinction of the Sankofa Book Awards – Kenya 2025, for his award-winning work The Recluso: The Beginning and the End of an Injustice.

The gala, taking place at the prestigious Pori City Hotel in Nairobi at 6:00 p.m., will bring together numerous personalities from the fields of culture, politics, and international literature , reinforcing the global character of the event. The organization announced that the ceremony, originally scheduled for September 26 , was brought forward to September 15 , without diminishing the prestige of the award.

Nituecheni Africano will receive a prize of 5,000 US dollars , the iconic Sankofa Trophy , and a Certificate of Recognition for his outstanding contribution. Furthermore, his award-winning book will be translated into several languages , expanding the reach of African literature to international audiences.

During the ceremony, the author is expected to deliver a special address to the audience, emphasizing the importance of literature as a voice of resistance, a tool for social justice, and a bridge of unity among African peoples.

The Sankofa Book Awards organization acknowledges that Nituecheni's achievement strengthens the presence of African talent on the international stage , raising the continent's literature to greater global prominence. The organizers also state that they await this moment with great anticipation and recognition , given its historic relevance for contemporary African literature.

With this achievement, Nituecheni Africano firmly inscribes his name in the history of African literature, reaffirming the power of writing as an instrument of memory, justice, and Pan-African identity.

The Sankofa Book Awards continues to stand as one of the continent's most prestigious literary platforms, bringing together writers, intellectuals, and international figures to celebrate Africa's creativity and talent.