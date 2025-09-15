Zimbabwe: The Voice Demystifying Chipinge's Links to Juju

Chipinge-based gospel musician, Nancy 'Mai Vumbu' Mwanza, says she is the voice meant to help her home area fight negative perceptions linking it to juju and witchcraft.

The singer, whose focus is to preach the good gospel of God, says she is happy with how her music has been embraced.

She recently released a track titled 'Yanonoka.'

"Chipinge is often associated with juju and witchcraft, but people don't know that the gospel of God is also gaining popularity in the area.

"There are many people who worship God and love Him in Chipinge.

"People are accepting my music and I sing to spread the good news of Jesus Christ.

"I also address social ills, such as the improper dressing of our young people and their involvement in drug and substance abuse.

"My music helps to combat this moral decadence."

Her career has blossomed this year.

"As someone who officially launched her career this year, I have been pleasantly surprised and encouraged by the way fans are embracing my music," she said.

The singer, whose rise began at Alpha and Omega Power Ministries in the suburb of Gaza, in Chipinge, believes that music is part of her.

"I have always been involved in the church's praise and worship team.

"I grew up with music in me, especially gospel songs, which strengthened my faith and helped my family in prayer."

Mwanza has released four singles since April this year, with her debut track, 'Mutendi Shinga', encouraging Christians to remain steadfast in their faith despite the challenges they face.

In May, she released 'Makaita Zvenyu', followed by 'Itai Zvamakavimbisa,' in June.