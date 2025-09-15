Nigeria: Etsu Nupe Promises Traditional Rulers' Support for Niger Policies

The Etsu Nupe and chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has pledged the traditional institution support for the successful implementation of the policies and programmes of the state government.

He stated this at a special prayer session, held at the Wadata Palace in Bida,at the instance of the Niger State governor Mohammed Umaru Bago to celebrate his 73rd birthday and 22nd throne anniversary.

Etsu Nupe who appreciated Allah for his mercies and grace in guiding him through his reign as the 13th Etsu Nupe , said the traditional rulers in the state will continue to support policies aimed at uplifting the living conditions of the people.

He therefore expressed his gratitude to the governor for organising the special prayer session for him, saying it demonstrated his care and concern for him.

The Etsu Nupe also appreciated all those who have continued to identify with him and accord him respect and prayed that Allah will continue to guide the governor as he continued to steer the leadership of the state.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago had earlier explained that the session was to appreciate Allah for His goodness and favour on the life of the Etsu Nupe and to pray for the prosperity of Bida Emirate, Niger State, and Nigeria as a whole .

He described the Etsu Nupe as an exceptional and kindhearted leader while acknowledging his good counsel,that has been helpful in his decision-making.

He commended the stewardship of the monarch, noting that his 73 years of existence and 22 years on the throne have been fruitful and successful.

Chief Imam of Bida, Adamu Yakatun led other Islamic scholars in Bida Emirate in praying for the Etsu Nupe, the governor, Niger State, Nigeria and the success of the fight against all forms of insecurity as well as other challenges confronting the nation.