South Africa: Bafana Bafana in Big Final Push for World Cup Glory

With just two qualification matches left to play, Bafana Bafana are still in prime position for a rare international showdown.

'I know I should not do that. But what do you want? I want to win. I want to go to America next year."

So said Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos in a press conference after his team earned a precious point against Nigeria in a 1-1 draw in the latest round of 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Broos had been asked what caused a second-half heated exchange between him and the Nigerian bench during the battle of Bloemfontein. The coach said he had signalled to the Nigerians, telling them they talk too much.

A remorseful Broos said it was tension and nerves that drove his actions on Tuesday, 9 September. There was eventually a truce between the Belgian and his counterpart, Éric Chelle.

Half-full glass

As unsavoury as it was, Broos's clash with the Nigerians is clear evidence of how desperate he is to help Bafana Bafana qualify for their first World Cup since 2010.

The draw kept South Africa marginally ahead of second-placed Benin in group C. With eight out of 10 World Cup qualification matches played, Bafana...