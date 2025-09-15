South Africa: Bafana Bafana in Big Final Push for World Cup Glory

15 September 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Yanga Sibembe

With just two qualification matches left to play, Bafana Bafana are still in prime position for a rare international showdown.

With just two qualification matches left to play, Bafana Bafana are still in prime position for a rare international showdown.

'I know I should not do that. But what do you want? I want to win. I want to go to America next year."

So said Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos in a press conference after his team earned a precious point against Nigeria in a 1-1 draw in the latest round of 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Broos had been asked what caused a second-half heated exchange between him and the Nigerian bench during the battle of Bloemfontein. The coach said he had signalled to the Nigerians, telling them they talk too much.

A remorseful Broos said it was tension and nerves that drove his actions on Tuesday, 9 September. There was eventually a truce between the Belgian and his counterpart, Éric Chelle.

Half-full glass

As unsavoury as it was, Broos's clash with the Nigerians is clear evidence of how desperate he is to help Bafana Bafana qualify for their first World Cup since 2010.

The draw kept South Africa marginally ahead of second-placed Benin in group C. With eight out of 10 World Cup qualification matches played, Bafana...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.