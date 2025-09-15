Somalia: Nisa Conducts Security Operation in Baidoa, Detains Suspecteds

15 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Baidoa — Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) carried out a large-scale security operation in Baidoa late Saturday night, detaining several youths suspected of belonging to the militant group Al-Shabaab.

The operation took place across multiple locations in the city, prompting heightened alertness among residents in several neighborhoods, many of whom reportedly found it difficult to sleep due to the increased security activity.

NISA officials told the press that the raid aimed to prevent planned terrorist attacks that Al-Shabaab militants were allegedly plotting to carry out within the city.

"We conducted this operation to ensure the safety of Baidoa and to prevent terrorist activities by the Al-Shabaab group," said a security official working with the Southwest security command.

Security forces also urged the public to cooperate with authorities to maintain peace and stability across Bay and the wider region.

The Southwest regional administration has previously announced plans to launch operations targeting Al-Shabaab strongholds in the Bay and Bakool regions, which have been under siege by militants, contributing to rising food prices and instability.

